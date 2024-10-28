News & Insights

Abitibi Metals Advances B26 Exploration Strategy

October 28, 2024 — 02:08 pm EDT

Abitibi Metals (TSE:AMQ) has released an update.

Abitibi Metals is making significant progress in its 16,500-meter Phase II drilling program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit, with promising mineralization results that suggest potential for resource expansion. The company is also focusing on validating its open pit and other target areas to enhance the project’s economic viability.

