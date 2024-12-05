Abercrombie & Fitch sinks after insiders sell nearly $3M of shares

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch are moving lower after four executives last night disclosed the sale of shares. Abercrombie General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Gregory Henchel sold $1.5M of shares, Director director Susie Coulter sold $1.1M of shares, and Director Ken Robinson sold $177,914 of shares. Abercrombie in afternoon trading is down 7%, or $11.92, to $149.61.
