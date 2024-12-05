News & Insights

Stocks
ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch sinks after insiders sell nearly $3M of shares

December 05, 2024 — 01:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch are moving lower after four executives last night disclosed the sale of shares. Abercrombie General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Gregory Henchel sold $1.5M of shares, Director director Susie Coulter sold $1.1M of shares, and Director Ken Robinson sold $177,914 of shares. Abercrombie in afternoon trading is down 7%, or $11.92, to $149.61.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.