Abercrombie Fitch Promotes Robert Ball to CFO Role

The latest announcement is out from Abercrombie Fitch ( (ANF) ).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has promoted Robert Ball, a seasoned finance leader with over two decades of experience, to Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Scott Lipesky, who continues as Chief Operating Officer. Ball’s extensive background in finance and strategy at Abercrombie & Fitch makes him well-suited to drive the company’s long-term growth ambitions. This leadership change reflects the company’s strategic focus on financial discipline and operational efficiency as it continues its transformation journey.

