Abcourt Mines Confirms Gold Recovery Potential

Abcourt Mines (TSE:ABI) has released an update.

Abcourt Mines has successfully confirmed the potential for gold recovery using a gravity concentration test on their Flordin Property’s high-grade Horse Zone. The simple gravimetric method revealed free gold grains, demonstrating effective gold recovery potential. This development marks a promising advancement in the exploration and extraction efforts at the site.

For further insights into TSE:ABI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.