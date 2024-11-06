Abcourt Mines Confirms Gold Recovery Potential

Abcourt Mines (TSE:ABI) has released an update.
Abcourt Mines has successfully confirmed the potential for gold recovery using a gravity concentration test on their Flordin Property’s high-grade Horse Zone. The simple gravimetric method revealed free gold grains, demonstrating effective gold recovery potential. This development marks a promising advancement in the exploration and extraction efforts at the site.
