ABC-MART Reports Strong November Sales Growth

ABC-MART experienced significant growth in November 2024, with all store sales increasing by 14.6% compared to the previous year. The company’s Black Friday sale and demand for winter apparel like boots and outerwear contributed to the spike in sales. The retailer also expanded its footprint by opening 8 new stores, bringing its total to 1,092 locations.

