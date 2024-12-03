News & Insights

Stocks
AMKYF

ABC-MART Reports Strong November Sales Growth

December 03, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ABC-MART (JP:2670) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ABC-MART experienced significant growth in November 2024, with all store sales increasing by 14.6% compared to the previous year. The company’s Black Friday sale and demand for winter apparel like boots and outerwear contributed to the spike in sales. The retailer also expanded its footprint by opening 8 new stores, bringing its total to 1,092 locations.

For further insights into JP:2670 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMKYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.