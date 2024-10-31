ABC Company Advances Warrant Program with New Share Subscriptions

ABC Company S.p.A. Societa Benefit Class A (IT:ABC) has released an update.

ABC Company S.p.A. has successfully concluded the fourth exercise period of its 2022-2027 warrant program, resulting in the subscription of 9,000 new category A shares at €3.40 each, alongside 4,500 category B shares. Investors interested in the ongoing warrant program can continue to exercise their warrants in future periods until the program’s expiration in October 2027. This development highlights ABC Company’s active involvement in promoting investment opportunities within the Italian SME sector.

