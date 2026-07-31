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AbbVie Trims FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

July 31, 2026 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, AbbVie now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.87 to $14.07 per share, down from the prior forecast range of $13.91 to $14.11 per share.

The company said the guidance include the impact of the proposed Apogee Therapeutics acquisition, which is expected to be $0.14 dilutive in 2026, based upon an anticipated close in the third quarter of this year. This dilution is partially offset by $0.10 of overperformance.

It also includes an unfavorable impact of $0.58 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter 2026.

In Friday's pre-market trading, ABBV is trading on the NYSE at $248.00, down $9.51 or 3.69 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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