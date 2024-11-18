AbbVie receives EC approval of Elahere

AbbVie (ABBV) announced the European Commission, or EC, granted marketing authorization for Elahere for the treatment of adult patients with folate receptor-alpha, or FRa, positive, platinum-resistant high grade serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens. Elahere is the first and only folate receptor alpha-directed antibody drug conjugate medicine approved in the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Northern Ireland.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABBV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.