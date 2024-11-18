News & Insights

AbbVie receives EC approval of Elahere

November 18, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

AbbVie (ABBV) announced the European Commission, or EC, granted marketing authorization for Elahere for the treatment of adult patients with folate receptor-alpha, or FRa, positive, platinum-resistant high grade serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens. Elahere is the first and only folate receptor alpha-directed antibody drug conjugate medicine approved in the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Northern Ireland.

