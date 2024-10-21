AbbVie Gets Accelerated Public Reimbursement Approval Of Epkinly In Nine Canadian Provinces

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Monday announced that nine provinces have approved accelerated public coverage of Epkinly, a treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Earlier, the treatment was first listed, with specific reimbursement criteria, in Ontario and Quebec, and is now publicly funded in almost all the remaining provinces, like Nova Scotia, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland & Labrador.

The announcement comes shortly after the successful completion of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance Temporary Access Process negotiation.

Currently, AbbVie's stock is trading at $188.52, down 0.18 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

