News & Insights

BioTech
ABBV

AbbVie Gets Accelerated Public Reimbursement Approval Of Epkinly In Nine Canadian Provinces

October 21, 2024 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Monday announced that nine provinces have approved accelerated public coverage of Epkinly, a treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Earlier, the treatment was first listed, with specific reimbursement criteria, in Ontario and Quebec, and is now publicly funded in almost all the remaining provinces, like Nova Scotia, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland & Labrador.

The announcement comes shortly after the successful completion of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance Temporary Access Process negotiation.

Currently, AbbVie's stock is trading at $188.52, down 0.18 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.