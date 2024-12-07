AbbVie: Epcoritamab Combo Shows High Response Rates In R/R Follicular Lymphoma Trial

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced updated results from the Phase 1b/2 EPCORE NHL-2 trial evaluating fixed-duration investigational epcoritamab, a CD3xCD20 bispecific T-cell-engaging antibody administered subcutaneously, plus lenalidomide + rituximab (R2) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL).

Among 111 patients with a median follow-up of over two years, overall response rate (ORR) was 96%, and complete response (CR) rate was 87%.

AbbVie noted that the data highlighted the potential benefits of epcoritamab in treating patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. Moreover, they show that epcoritamab in combination with the commonly used therapy of lenalidomide with rituximab (R2) could offer a potentially strong and durable treatment option.

The company stated that the data are very encouraging as the company continues to further evaluate the potential of epcoritamab in combination with R2 in an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial and further establish epcoritamab as a core therapy for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

FL is typically an indolent (or slow-growing) form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that arises from B-lymphocytes and is the second most common form of NHL accounting for 20-30% of all cases.

About 15,000 people develop FL each year in the U.S. and it is considered incurable with current standard of care therapies. Patients often relapse and, with each relapse the remission and time to next treatment is shorter. Over time, transformation to diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an aggressive form of NHL associated with poor survival outcomes, can occur in more than 25% of FL patients.

According to the company, the durable responses seen in the EPCORE NHL-2 trial support the ongoing investigation of epcoritamab in combination with the standard regimen of rituximab plus lenalidomide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted a breakthrough therapy designation for epcoritamab plus R2 for the treatment of adult patients with R/R FL who have received at least one prior line of therapy. Epcoritamab in combination with R2 is being studied further in the ongoing, randomized, Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial.

