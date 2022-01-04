Markets
AbbVie: Teliso-V Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to investigational telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy.

Teliso-V is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate targeting c-Met, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is overexpressed in tumors including non-small cell lung cancer.

Mohamed Zaki, Vice President and Global Head of Oncology Clinical Development at AbbVie, said: "Today's announcement marks an important step in our mission to advance new oncology treatments across tumor types to improve standards of care for patients with cancer."

