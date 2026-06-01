Abbott's CE Mark Win for Libre Duo Systems May Lift Its Stock

Abbott ABT recently announced that it has obtained CE Mark for Libre Duo and Libre Duo 10 Day, the world's first dual glucose-ketone sensing technology for people with diabetes. The two-in-one biowearables continuously measure glucose and ketone levels every minute, enabling real-time visibility into both glucose levels needed for daily diabetes management and rising ketones that can lead to a diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) emergency.

With Libre Duo systems, people with diabetes will be able to monitor ketones without traditional blood or urine tests for the first time. Abbott said that it plans to begin their commercial rollouts in select European countries later this year.

ABT Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Since the May 27 announcement, Abbott shares moved down 0.1%, finishing at $85.60 on Friday. On a positive note, the latest development reflects the company’s long-standing focus on health tech innovation. Given the risk of serious complications being a daily concern for people living with diabetes, the new Libre Duo systems are intended to provide clearer and earlier information about what is happening inside their bodies, allowing them to take action sooner when needed. We expect the news to help support a rebound in ABT stock’s performance.

Abbott holds a market capitalization of $149.10 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 6.4% favorably compares with the industry’s yield of 2.7%. ABT delivered an average earnings beat of 0.42% in the trailing four quarters.

Relevance of Abbott’s New Libre Duo Systems

In people with diabetes, DKA occurs when insufficient insulin prompts the body to break down fat for energy, causing ketones in the blood to rise to dangerous levels. According to the American Diabetes Association, elevated ketones can progress to DKA within hours and, if left untreated, may result in coma or death.Despite clinical guidance recommending ketone testing during illness or periods of high glucose levels, early detection remains a significant challenge.



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Abbott’s Libre Duo delivers up to 15 days of wear and will be offered to adults aged 18 and older. Meanwhile, Libre Duo 10 Day offers up to 10 days of wear and is intended for people aged two and older. Clinical data indicate that a 10-day sensor can help active youth complete the full wear period. Both sensors deliver consistent, strong accuracy.

The systems will integrate with Abbott's Libre digital health ecosystem, enabling users to share glucose and ketone data with caregivers and healthcare providers. Abbott is also working with leading pump companies to allow automated insulin delivery (AID) systems to connect with the sensors.

According to the company, the Libre Duo systems align with recommendations outlined in a recent international expert consensus paper from Breakthrough T1D, a global organization focused on Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy, which describes the safe and effective use of continuous ketone monitoring as part of diabetes management.

Industry Prospects Favor ABT

According to Grand View Research, the global blood ketone meter market was valued at $488 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.96% through 2025-2030. Some of the major factors driving the market’s growth include the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising adoption of ketogenic and low-carbohydrate diets, and growing health awareness among consumers.

More Updates From Abbott

In April, Abbott secured FDA clearance and CE Mark for its next-generation Ultreon 3.0 Software. This marks a pivotal step in bringing coronary imaging and AI-automated insights together in one system to support better patient outcomes and help reduce risks.

ABT Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Abbott shares have dropped 35.9%, well below the industry’s 30.6% fall.

ABT’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Abbott currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Align Technology ALGN and Integra LifeSciences IART. While GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ALGN and IART each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Globus Medical shares have risen 38.9% over the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have jumped 6.3% to $4.74 in the past 30 days. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.26%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 21.74%.

Estimates for Align Technology’s 2026 EPS have increased 1% to $11.36 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have fallen 2% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 4.4%. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 7.80%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 14.16%.

Estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ 2026 EPS have increased 4.3% to $2.42 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 30.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 3.7% rise. IART’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.75%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 31.71%.

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