Abbott Partners With ALZpath To Advance Blood-Based Alzheimer's Testing

(RTTNews) - ALZpath Inc., a blood test-based diagnostic solutions company for Alzheimer's disease, announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to incorporate ALZpath's proprietary phosphorylated Tau 217 antibody to develop an in vitro diagnostic, or IVD test, for Alzheimer's disease.

The agreement will allow the test design to be utilized on Abbott's Alinity ci-series immunoassay system, thereby increasing access to early detection of the disease.

Plasma tau phosphorylated at the threonine-217 residue (pTau217) is a blood-based biomarker that studies have shown can accurately differentiate individuals with Alzheimer's disease (AD) from those with non-AD neurodegenerative disorders.

The pTau217 antibody offers a scalable alternative to AD's current gold standard biomarkers, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis and amyloid-ß PET (Aß-PET) imaging, which are invasive and expensive.

ABT is currently trading at $92.46, up 2.14%.

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