Abbott Addresses a Major Diabetes Care Gap With Tech Innovation

Illinois-based Abbott ABT extended its solid track record in health-tech innovation by securing the CE Mark for the first-ever dual glucose-ketone sensing technology for people with diabetes. The systems, named Libre Duo and Libre Duo 10 Day, are designed to measure glucose and ketone levels every minute, giving real-time visibility into glucose levels needed for daily diabetes management.

The devices also alert users when ketone levels continue to rise, leading to a diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) emergency. The phenomenon occurs when the body does not have enough insulin and begins breaking down fat for energy. Abbott says the systems also reduce reliance on traditional blood or urine tests that capture only a single moment in time.

DKA remains a growing gap in diabetes care since ketones are not routinely monitored, allowing warning signs to go unnoticed and increasing the risk of delayed intervention. Several recent studies, including research published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes Care, illustrate the extent of these challenges.

Libre Duo delivers up to 15 days of wear and will be offered to adults aged 18 and older. Libre Duo 10 Day offers up to 10 days of wear and is intended for people aged two and older. The systems align with recommendations from a recent international expert consensus paper from Breakthrough T1D. Abbott plans to integrate the systems with its Libre digital health ecosystem, enabling users to share glucose and ketone data with caregivers and healthcare providers.

The company is also working with major pump companies to allow automated insulin delivery (AID) systems to connect with the sensors. Recently, Medtronic’s Diabetes operating unit, MiniMed MMED, has expanded its agreement with Abbott to commercialize these dual glucose-ketone sensors. The agreement builds on the companies' existing partnership around Abbott’s Instinct sensor and will offer MiniMed users a broader choice across its AID and Smart Multiple Daily Injections systems.

What Is ABT’s Major Diabetes Rival Up To?

At the Investor Day 2026, Dexcom’s DXCM CEO has outlined three drivers that are going to define the next phase of its journey: an advanced product portfolio, expanding global access for people to CGM at a rate faster than penetration and durable double-digit growth combined with strong cash flow generation.

The company also introduced its next-generation G8 platform, nearly 50% smaller than the G7 sensor, with advanced sensing capabilities and enhanced accuracy, connectivity and system design. Dexcom teams are gearing toward submission of this product next year to facilitate a launch either at the end of 2027 or early 2028.

The Zacks Rundown for ABT Stock

Over the past 12 months, Abbott shares have plunged 35.1%, wider than the industry’s 32.4% decline.



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In terms of valuation, ABT trades at a forward, five-year Price/Sales (P/S) of 2.89X, lower than its 4.64X median but higher than the industry average of 1.99X.



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Take a look at how estimates for Abbott’s FY 2026 and 2027 earnings are shaping up.



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Abbott currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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