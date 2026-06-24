BioTech

Abbisko Therapeutics Collaborates With Eli Lilly For Research And Development; Stock Up

June 24, 2026 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (2256.HK), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, has entered into a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to discover and develop medicines across multiple targets.

Abbisko will use its early-stage drug discovery platform and research and development capabilities to support drug discovery programs targeting disease areas selected by Lilly.

The companies previously entered into a global collaboration and exclusive licensing agreement in 2022 to develop small-molecule therapeutics.

Abbisko Therapeutics develops Pimicotinib (ABSK021), a small-molecule CSF-1R inhibitor, that is currently in the NDA stage for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumours.

2256.HK has traded between a 52-week low of HK$8.34 and a high of HK$19.78.The stock is currently trading at HK$9.31 up 3.44%.

LLY has traded between $623.78 and $1,182.73 over the last year. LLY closed Tuesday's trade at $1107.08, up 0.45%. In the overnight market, LLY is up 0.15% at $1108.73.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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