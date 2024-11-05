ABB Agrees To Buy Aurora Motors

(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd. (ABB, ANN.L), Tuesday announced the decision to acquire Aurora Motors, a $4 million U.S. Vertical Pump Motors provider. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The company expects the transaction to expand its global presence, enhance innovations.

Currently, ABB's stock is trading at $56.57, up 1.36 percent on the Other OTC Markets.

