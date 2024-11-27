News & Insights

Abacus Life subsidiary announces investment in Insured Connect

November 27, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

ABL Technologies, a subsidiary of Abacus Life (ABL), announced it is providing a preferred equity investment to Insured Connect, an insurance data and technology platform that connects carriers, distributors and agents. This investment will enable Insured Connect to meet the growing demand for its innovative data & technology, while solidifying Abacus’s growth in innovative technology related to longevity and distribution of new insurance products.

