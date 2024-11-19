Abacus Group Hosts Annual General Meeting in Sydney

Abacus Property Group (AU:ABG) has released an update.

Abacus Group held its Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, in Sydney, where Chair Myra Salkinder led the meeting with board members and provided a business update alongside Managing Director Steven Sewell. The session included discussions on resolutions and allowed for questions from securityholders, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement. This meeting underlines Abacus Group’s strategic direction and operational updates, appealing to investors keen on understanding the company’s future plans.

