AB InBev Bolsters Position With Premiumization and Digital Expansion

In a fast-evolving beverage environment, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, emerges as a distinctively positioned contender, strengthening its foothold in the global alcoholic beverage market. As a global brewing titan, AB InBev continues to dominate the industry through its expansive sourcing and distribution network, strategic focus on premiumization, accelerating digital transformation and consistent investment in brand equity.



AB InBev continues to enhance its digital capabilities to deepen customer engagement, with a strong emphasis on digitizing and monetizing its ecosystem. The company is expanding its tech-driven platforms, particularly its B2B and e-commerce channels like BEES and Zé Delivery. BEES delivered a strong performance, generating $13.3 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), up 11% year over year, while quarterly GMV surged 66% from the prior year, nearing the $1 billion mark. The BEES marketplace also expanded to more than 500 partners, reflecting rising adoption and ecosystem depth.



The company’s digital transformation initiatives have been on track, with B2B digital platforms contributing about 70% to its revenues in third-quarter 2025. Its omnichannel, direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecosystem of digital and physical products generated $325 million in revenues in third-quarter 2025. In DTC, BUD’s digital platforms enable a one-to-one connection with consumers, hence developing new occasions. Its digital platforms recorded $138 million in revenues, reaching 11.9 million consumers and generating nearly 18 million orders online. Digital momentum is likely to continue and bolster the company’s overall revenues.



Premiumization remains a central growth pillar for AB InBev, supported by continued investment in a broad portfolio of global, international, craft and specialty premium brands. The company’s global brands, in particular, continue to anchor its premiumization strategy and drive a higher-value mix. This was evident in third-quarter 2025 results, where premium and super-premium brands delivered strong performances despite the above-core portfolio remaining flat year over year due to softness in China. All in all, the aforesaid endeavors effectively position BUD for growth.

BUD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

AB InBev shares have gained 25% year to date against the industry’s 3.2% drop.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BUD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25X compared with the industry’s average of 14.35X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BUD’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 3.7% and 12.3%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved downward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AB InBev currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

