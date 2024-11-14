AAR Corp. signs exclusive global distribution agreement with Whippany Actuation

AAR Corp. (AIR) has signed an exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with Whippany Actuation Systems, a TransDigm Group (TDG) business. The agreement includes the global distribution of all components and sub-assemblies in Whippany’s actuation product line and expands AAR’s product offerings on key platforms, including Boeing 737 and 777. AAR’s distribution services will compress lead times, add stocking locations, and enhance customer service for Whippany end users.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AIR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.