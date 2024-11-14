News & Insights

AAR Corp. signs exclusive global distribution agreement with Whippany Actuation

November 14, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

AAR Corp. (AIR) has signed an exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with Whippany Actuation Systems, a TransDigm Group (TDG) business. The agreement includes the global distribution of all components and sub-assemblies in Whippany’s actuation product line and expands AAR’s product offerings on key platforms, including Boeing 737 and 777. AAR’s distribution services will compress lead times, add stocking locations, and enhance customer service for Whippany end users.

