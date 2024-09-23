News & Insights

AAR Corp. Gets Contract From U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command - Quick Facts

September 23, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR) said it has been awarded a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with an aggregate ceiling value of approximately $1.2 billion by the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command or NAVAIR to perform P-8A Poseidon depot airframe maintenance and depot field team support for the U.S. Navy, government of Australia, and foreign military sales customers.

The company said this follow-on contract continues AAR's strategic partnership supporting NAVAIR. AAR will provide scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, in-service repair, technical directive incorporation, airframe modifications, and aircraft-on-ground support.

