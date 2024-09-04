AAON Unveils Delta Class: The Future of Energy-Efficient DOAS Technology

In order to meet evolving industry regulations and increasing energy efficiency demands, AAON, Inc. AAON launched Delta Class, the next evolution in Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) technology.



AAON has been at the forefront of DOAS technology since its founding in 1988, which consistently delivers premium quality, high-efficiency equipment. Delta Class represents decades of expertise and continuous improvement in fresh air solutions for diverse environments.



Delta Class features variable capacity compressors, modulating reheat, 100% outdoor air dampers and advanced energy recovery systems. Its compact, efficient design reduces carbon footprint while meeting the complex needs of high-occupancy spaces like schools, fitness centers, restaurants and entertainment venues.



Delta Class units are rigorously tested at AAON’s Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center testing laboratory. This AMCA-accredited laboratory ensures each unit meets the highest standards of performance and reliability.

AAON’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAON rallied 21.5% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry’s 5.7% growth. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s earnings per share (EPS) estimate has moved up to $2.29 from $2.24 over the past 60 days, reflecting 4.1% year-over-year growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AAON engineers, manufactures and markets air conditioning and heating equipment. The company maintains a balance between new construction and replacement applications and is making the most of robust replacement demand broadly across the non-residential building market.

