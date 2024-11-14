News & Insights

Aaon to increase production capacity with new Memphis facility

November 14, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Aaon (AAON) announces the expansion of the company’s production capacity with the purchase of a new 787,000 square foot facility in Memphis, Tennessee. “This facility will primarily facilitate the growing demand from the data center market and is projected to create 828 skilled jobs at this location over the next five years of operation. The expansion will also add geographic diversification to AAON’s current manufacturing footprint, mitigating certain operational risks and better serving our data center customers,” the company stated.

