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A2Z Cust2Mate Extends $20 Mln Share Repurchase Program Through End-2026

July 06, 2026 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ), a provider of smart cart platforms for grocery retailers, on Monday said its board has extended the company's previously approved share repurchase program of up to $20 million for an additional six months through December 31, 2026.

The company said about $13.8 million remains available under the program for further repurchases.

A2Z Cust2Mate noted that it believes its share price does not adequately reflect its underlying value and growth prospects and that repurchasing shares represents an appropriate use of capital to enhance shareholder value.

A2Z Cust2Mate shares closed at $6.26 on Thursday, down 0.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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