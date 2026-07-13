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A2Z Cust2Mate Appoints Gadi Levin As CFO

July 13, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Technology company A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ) announced that Gadi Levin has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Levin also served as the Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for two Israeli investment houses in the fields of private equity, hedge funds and real estate.

For five years prior to that he worked as a financial consultant. Levin began his career at the accounting firm, Arthur Andersen, where he worked for nine years, specializing in NYSE/NASDAQ listed companies, IPO's, start-up's, US GAAP and IFRS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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