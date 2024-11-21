News & Insights

a2 Milk Company: Pioneering the Future of Dairy

November 21, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company Limited held its annual meeting, emphasizing its commitment to pioneering the future of the dairy industry. Investors are advised to consider their own financial situations and consult with advisers before making investment decisions, as the presentation includes non-audited data and forward-looking statements.

