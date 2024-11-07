a2 Milk Appoints New Director Antonio Rivera

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company Limited has announced the appointment of Antonio III Rivera as a director, effective November 1, 2024. This update is part of the company’s compliance with ASX listing rules, providing transparency on the director’s interests in securities. Investors in a2 Milk Company may find this development significant as it could impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

