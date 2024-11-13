News & Insights

A10 Networks price target raised to $24 from $17 at BWS Financial

November 13, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand raised the firm’s price target on A10 Networks (ATEN) to $24 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. A10 continues to show progress in winning business with large enterprise customers as North American service providers begin to spend more, notes the analyst, who thinks clarity in the business should contribute to higher free cash flow and earnings in the coming year.

