A10 Networks EVP Karen Thomas Resigns Amid Transition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
A10 Networks ( (ATEN) ) has issued an update.
Karen Thomas, the Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at A10 Networks, Inc., has announced her resignation effective December 31, 2024. She will assist in transition matters, ensuring no disruption to company operations. The Compensation Committee has approved severance and potential bonus payments, alongside continued health coverage for Ms. Thomas and her dependents, demonstrating a smooth transition plan.
Find detailed analytics on ATEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Braces for Wrestling Shift
- Ford (NYSE:F) Turns Down New Canadian Battery Plant
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) New Study on AI PCs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.