A10 Networks EVP Karen Thomas Resigns Amid Transition

November 22, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

A10 Networks ( (ATEN) ) has issued an update.

Karen Thomas, the Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at A10 Networks, Inc., has announced her resignation effective December 31, 2024. She will assist in transition matters, ensuring no disruption to company operations. The Compensation Committee has approved severance and potential bonus payments, alongside continued health coverage for Ms. Thomas and her dependents, demonstrating a smooth transition plan.

