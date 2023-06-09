A High-Growth Hidden Gem Restaurant

Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a high-growth restaurant chain with a growth strategy that looks a lot like some successful investments of the past decade. In this video, Jon Quast shares why he loves the stock, and Travis Hoium shares what to look for in the future.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 31, 2023. The video was published on June 6, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Portillo's

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Portillo's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2023

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill and Texas Roadhouse. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.