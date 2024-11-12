News & Insights

Stocks
MASS

908 Devices Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 12, 2024 — 11:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

908 Devices Inc. ( (MASS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information 908 Devices Inc. presented to its investors.

908 Devices Inc., a leader in handheld and desktop devices for chemical analysis, provides solutions for critical applications in forensics, bioprocessing, and life sciences. In its third quarter 2024 financial report, 908 Devices Inc. announced a 17% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, primarily attributed to its recently acquired handheld products. Despite revenue growth, the company faced challenges such as delayed federal budgets and ongoing market softness, impacting its overall performance. Key highlights of the report include a substantial increase of 70% in recurring revenue, driven by service demand, and a notable growth in the installed base of devices by 20% year-over-year. However, the company reported a net loss of $29.3 million, influenced by a significant goodwill impairment charge. Looking ahead, 908 Devices Inc. is implementing structural changes to improve cost efficiency and is optimistic about potential growth drivers. The company anticipates an 11% to 15% increase in full-year 2024 revenue, expecting 2025 to be a transformative year.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MASS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.