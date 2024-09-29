9 Texas Cities Where the Average List Price Is Over $500K

Texas is one of the nation’s fastest-growing states, but it remains fairly affordable compared to the national average.

Redfin reports that as of September 2024, there are more than 164,000 homes in Texas on the market, but the median list price is just $379,000. That’s nearly $60,000 less than the $434,050 national median. In these nine cities, however, you can expect to find many homes over $500,000.

Allen

Average list price: $504,995

$504,995 Average price/square foot: $220

About 35 miles from Fort Worth, Allen is a vibrant suburb beloved by locals. With highly-rated schools and plenty of parks, it’s considered a great place for families. The cost of living score is 111.7, 11.7% higher than the national average.

The Woodlands

Average list price: $524,990

$524,990 Average price/square foot: $220

A popular suburb of Houston, The Woodlands has several master-planned villages and is known for its large homes and abundance of parks and recreation areas. Its cost of living score is very close to the national average at 100.1.

Cedar Park

Average list price: $549,495

$549,495 Average price/square foot: $226

Cedar Park is a peaceful suburb of the state capital, Austin, set amid rolling hills and rivers. It’s one of the more expensive suburbs of Austin, with a cost of living score of 116.9.

Plano

Average list price: $560,000

$560,000 Average price/square foot: $220

Plano is a mix of suburb and big city, with many shopping options, restaurants and attractions like the Ikea Performing Arts Center. Although much smaller than Dallas, Plano is an attractive alternative for those who want a taste of city life. With a cost of living score of 111.7, it’s 11.7% more expensive than the national average.

McKinney

Average list price: $565,000

$565,000 Average price/square foot: $222

Another suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, McKinney is a historic town famous for its shopping districts, museums and art galleries. It’s on the more expensive side, with a cost of living score of 111.7.

Austin

Average list price: $599,000

$599,000 Average price/square foot: $318

As the Lonestar State’s capital city, Austin is a sprawling metropolis that’s famous for its diversity and offbeat culture. Featuring the best of old boy rancher culture and a young artists’ scene, it’s a demographic melting pot renowned for excellent cuisine and entertainment. One of the most popular cities in Texas, its cost of living score is unsurprisingly high at 129.1, 29.1% above the national average.

Flower Mound

Average list price: $678,000

$678,000 Average price/square foot: $236

Located in the Dallas-Forth Worth metro area, Flower Mound combines suburban sprawl with natural beauty. It’s a wealthy suburb for commuters to Dallas, Forth Worth and Arlington. Despite its high real estate values, Flower Mound’s cost of living score is just 107.6.

Frisco

Average list price: $775,000

$775,000 Average price/square foot: $256

A rapidly growing suburb of Dallas, Frisco is a booming destination for businesses and individuals relocating from other states. It offers several family-friendly attractions, including the Sci-Tech Discovery Center and the National Videogame Museum. Although it’s one of the more expensive cities in Texas, its cost of living score is in line with similar suburbs at 111.7.

Prosper

Avg. list price: $929,740

$929,740 Avg. price/sq. foot: $254

Yet another Dallas-Forth Worth suburb, Prosper is one of the wealthiest towns in Texas. With easy access to both Plano and Dallas-Fort Worth, it’s a popular home for commuters to both cities and is loaded with local attractions like Historic Downtown Prosper and outdoor amenities like Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve. Like many similar Texas suburbs, it has a cost of living score of 111.7.

Photo is of nearby McKinney, Texas.

