9 Luxury Vacations That Are Worth the Investment For Retirees

Now that domestic and international travel has opened back up with a semblance of normalcy, there are a number of luxury vacation spots retirees have the potential to visit. Luxury destinations have the greatest offering of excitement, relaxation, activities and sights. As a result, they are often worth the heftier asking price. One could think of this as prioritizing one great vacation over three mediocre-by-comparison ones. Here are nine luxury vacations that are worth the investment for retirees.

Trending Now: 10 Best US Vacation Destinations for Retirees on a Budget

For You: The Surprising Way You Can Get Guaranteed Retirement Income for Life

Also check out affordable places retirees should visit this year.

Sicily

This Mediterranean island has a lot going for it, according to Travel + Leisure. There’s authentic food, like pasta alla Norma or arancini (fried rice balls), plus Sicilian wines from local vineyards. Mount Etna and its ancient ruins provide great exploration sites in addition to the wondrous architecture throughout the island.

Santorini

According to Himalayan Glacier, this hotspot has premium resorts like Canaves Oia Hotel and Mystique, which offer panoramic views of the Aegean Sea. There are private yacht voyages and cruises with their own amenities. Retirees can also enjoy fine dining and leisure at the Costa Navarino Golf Resort.

Ireland

Ireland offers a great deal of culture and natural wonder, like the interesting geology of the Giant’s Causeway, according to Audley. The Dingle Peninsula is another scenic location where you can fish for salmon. Inishmore allows you to ride in a horse and cart for a relaxing adventure surrounded by the ocean. Galway has medieval architecture and painted cottages that have been converted into restaurants and shops.

Around-the-World Cruises

Retirees have several options, depending on what vast collection of countries they’d like to experience, including Viking, Silversea and Crystal Cruises. In addition to the exciting, worldly journey, retirees will have everything they need provided to them during their cruise – it’s also a great opportunity to meet other like-minded travelers.

USA Trips

There is plenty of opportunity for luxury and adventure within the US alone, as explained by Black Tomato, which provides clients with “tailored, altered, and refined” vacations. The “Wild West” road trip through Utah, Colorado and Wyoming includes the Dunton Hot Springs and Waldorf Astoria hotel. The New England trip is a seaside adventure that includes Kennebunkport’s coastal town charm, Nantucket Island and the XV Beacon boutique hotel – oyster fans rejoice. For the most adventurous, there are coast-to-coast road trips, too.

Costa Rica

According to Travel + Leisure, Costa Rica is a Central American gem. It offers diverse environments, like rainforests, coastlines and volcanoes. There’s vast wildlife for animal lovers, including sloths, wildcats, whales and sea turtles. Visitors have a number of luxury resorts to choose from, such as the Nayara Gardens at the Arenal Volcano National Park. Decompress in an outdoor jacuzzi while surrounded by over 500 species of birds. It’s family-friendly and offers plenty of amenities, as stated by their website.

Iceland

View the aurora borealis, or northern lights, at the aptly named Retreat Hotel. Hotel Ranga has an on-site observatory, outdoor hot tubs, gourmet meals and an alert service so you don’t miss viewing the aurora, as stated by Travel + Leisure. September through March offers the best viewership times.

Try This: 7 Vacation Destinations To Avoid on a Retirement Budget

Maldives

This is a South Asian hotspot that is worth the price for all that it has to offer, according to Veranda. Surrounded by an emerald ocean, crystal-clear water and tropical fish, you’ll eat gourmet food and subject yourself to world-renowned spa treatments at the Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa.

Seychelles

Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas is a luxury resort, also recommended by Veranda. It allows you to experience much of what Seychelles offers, from a beachside sunset bar to 30 secluded private pool villas, with ocean and garden views. Seychelles is top-tier in terms of tropical paradises.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Luxury Vacations That Are Worth the Investment For Retirees

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.