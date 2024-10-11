9 Lucrative Side Gigs for Women

Juggling work, family and everything in between can feel impossible sometimes, especially for women needing to bring in extra income. That’s where side gigs come in — flexible, potentially high-paying opportunities that fit around your schedule without sacrificing everything else on your plate.

Read More: 7 Most Profitable Small Business Ideas in 2024

Consider This: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Whether you’re looking for a little extra cash or aiming to turn something into a full-time hustle, these side gigs can help you do just that.

Virtual Assistance

Many entrepreneurs and small companies need help with administrative tasks like managing emails, scheduling, social media or travel plans. Virtual assistants (VAs) can offer these services remotely, and it’s the ideal side gig if you’re naturally organized and detail-oriented.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

E-Commerce

There are 27.2 million e-commerce sites worldwide in 2024 (compared to just 9.2 million in 2019), and you don’t need to invest heavily upfront. Start small, create unique products or source items with a high resale value, and you can scale your business over time.

Social Media Management

If you’re already a pro on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook, social media management for small businesses and influencers who need help with their online presence could be for you. You can offer services that range from content creation to analytics and strategy.

Tutoring

Whether you’re great at math, languages or science, tutoring can be a lucrative side gig, whether it’s in-person, in your local area or online. Using an online tutoring platform like Smarthinking or Wyzant gives you the flexibility to connect with students further afield. This is an ideal side gig if you already have teaching experience, or a strong academic background.

Photography

Photography is a potential side hustle if you have the passion (as well as the skills). While you won’t necessarily be able to charge the same high prices as full-time professionals, there are people who can’t afford pro prices but still want someone with a great eye to snap their portraits and events. If you don’t want to work with clients directly, stock photography is another option, allowing you to sell your work to websites and companies repeatedly.

House Cleaning or Organizing

Offering professional house cleaning or organizing services might not sound glamorous, but many people are willing to pay for regular help around the house. Cleaning or ironing services are easy to fit in around your existing schedule, and specialist organizers can charge a premium, with hourly rates ranging from $30 to $130, according to Forbes.

Pet Sitting and Dog Walking

If you love animals, pet sitting and dog walking are perfect side gigs. Platforms like Rover allow you to set your own rates and connect with local pet owners who need your services. What you earn per session will depend on the number of pets and how often you walk or sit them, however. You also get the bonus of spending time with animals!

Selling Digital Products

Creating and selling digital products — for example printables, eBooks, templates or even online courses — can become a lucrative source of passive income. Once the product is created, you can sell it over and over again without additional work. This can be especially profitable if you have a skill or expertise that people are willing to pay to learn (see “Photography” above).

Freelance Graphic Design

If you have a knack for design, freelance graphic design is a side gig with high-earning potential. Businesses are constantly looking for help creating logos, marketing materials, social media graphics and more. If it’s something you can see yourself doing full-time, starting it as a side hustle helps to grow your portfolio. Platforms like Upwork or Fiverr make it easy to find freelance work, but with more of a portfolio, you can land clients directly and charge higher rates.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Lucrative Side Gigs for Women

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.