9 Home Depot Items That Would Make Great Birthday Gifts for Retirees

Home Depot isn’t just the place to go when you need to pick up some tools or two-by-fours for that DIY home renovation project. It’s also home (pun intended) to plenty of fun gift ideas for those who enjoy a more active lifestyle and have a little more time on their hands — like retirees.

Naturally, people who’ve reached retirement age often already have the bulk of what they need. But if you know someone with an upcoming birthday who also happens to be missing something perfect for their lifestyle (or that home reno project), chances are Home Depot has it.

Here are nine Home Depot items that would make great birthday gifts for retirees.

Patio Cooler

Price: $99

Do you know someone who loves to spend their days on the back porch or patio shooting the breeze or enjoying a cold beverage? This 80-quart patio cooler could be just what they’re missing for ultimate leisure.

It’s resistant to most environmental damage, is easy to set up and can store a fair amount of drinks. It’s the perfect gift for those who want to entertain or while the day away.

2-Burner Gas and Charcoal Grill

Price: $299

Home Depot’s got some truly impressive grills, some of which are under $300. Take this gas and charcoal grill, for example.

It comes with an adjustable fire grate, dual dampers, two burners, dual smokestacks, and so much more. Add on a Side Fire Box, and the retiree in your life can convert it into an offset smoker.

Adjustable Weed Puller

Price: $34.98

Weeding may not be the most exciting birthday gift, but it sure is practical. This tool is ideal for retirees who want to clean up their garden but don’t want to have to bend over or get down on their knees.

It’s also got a long, angled handle designed to minimize or prevent discomfort or pain in the shoulders and back.

Handheld Leaf Blower

Price: $99

Another practical birthday gift idea is this cordless, handheld leaf blower. It can sweep away debris from the patio, porch, deck, or driveway with ease. It’s also lightweight, quiet and easy to assemble — everything it should be.

Fiberglass Fishing Rod and Reel Combo

Price: $26.37

For some, retirement is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby like fishing. If that sounds like someone you know, why not get them an inexpensive — but still useful — fishing rod?

This particular one is designed for shoreline fishing and trolling. It’s lightweight and comes with 185 yards or monofilament line. Just don’t forget the bait and accessories.

Pop-Up Gazebo

Price: $164

When it comes to gazebos, you could easily spend hundreds or thousands of dollars. But sometimes, all people really need is something functional and easy on the eyes.

If you know someone who’s retired and enjoys spending time outside, this pop-up gazebo could be a great gift idea. It’s easy to set up and even comes with mosquito netting — a must for summertime and anyone living in the South.

4-Tier Garage Storage Shelving Unit

People tend to collect a lot of things throughout their lives, much of which ends up in the garage where it can sit for years — if not longer. But even if someone wants to become more organized, the cost of doing so might keep them stuck with all that clutter.

So, why not pick up a storage shelving unit like this one from Home Depot? It’s heavy-duty and can hold up to 2,500 pounds per shelf. It also comes with a lifetime warranty.

Just be prepared to help with the setup.

All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo

Price: $1,998

You’ve probably heard how long-lasting appliances made back in the 1980s or 1990s are. But even the highest-quality items can break down eventually.

And sometimes, people living on a fixed income don’t have the extra cash to replace them. One gift idea is this combination washer and dryer.

It takes up less space than two machines would. It’s also efficient and can do a complete load in as little as 98 minutes. Even someone with all the free time in the world probably doesn’t want to wait hours to get their clothes clean.

6-Piece Garden Tool Set

Price: $62.73

Another popular hobby in retirement is gardening, so if you know someone with a green thumb and a birthday on the horizon, consider picking up a garden tool set like this one.

It includes a pruner, transplanter, lopper, cultivator, trowel, and micro-tip pruning snips — everything needed to get started in the spring. To really make someone’s day, grab some potting soil, planters and seeds.

You can find a lot of this at Home Depot.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Oct. 31, 2024. Prices and availability may vary by location.

