9 Analysts Have This To Say About Viant Technology

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.78, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 7.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $23.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Viant Technology. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Announces Buy $20.00 - Andrew Marok Raymond James Lowers Outperform $18.00 $27.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Lowers Outperform $27.00 $30.00 Matthew Condon Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viant Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viant Technology compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Viant Technology's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Viant Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. It operates a cloud-based demand side platform ("DSP") that is used by marketers and its advertising agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of its advertising across channels, including connected TV (CTV), streaming audio, digital out-of-home, mobile and desktop.

Understanding the Numbers: Viant Technology's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Viant Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 39.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viant Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Viant Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

