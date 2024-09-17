9 Analysts Have This To Say About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Build-A-Bear Workshop and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.57% increase from the previous average price target of $40.44.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Build-A-Bear Workshop is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $38.00 $36.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Build-A-Bear Workshop. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Understanding the Numbers: Build-A-Bear Workshop's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Build-A-Bear Workshop showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.36% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.22% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Build-A-Bear Workshop's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

