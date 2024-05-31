8VI Holdings Ltd Turns Profit Despite Revenue Fall

8VI Holdings Ltd (AU:8VI) has released an update.

8VI Holdings Ltd reported a decline in revenue by 35.4% for FY2024, citing strategic efforts to streamline operations and the suspension of investing programs by VI College. Despite the downturn in revenue, the company saw a net profit of S$1.3 million, a significant turnaround from the S$9.6 million loss in the previous year, thanks to cost-cutting measures and operational restructuring. No final dividend will be paid for FY2024, and net tangible assets per security increased to S$0.10.

For further insights into AU:8VI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.