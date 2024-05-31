News & Insights

8VI Holdings Ltd Turns Profit Despite Revenue Fall

May 31, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

8VI Holdings Ltd (AU:8VI) has released an update.

8VI Holdings Ltd reported a decline in revenue by 35.4% for FY2024, citing strategic efforts to streamline operations and the suspension of investing programs by VI College. Despite the downturn in revenue, the company saw a net profit of S$1.3 million, a significant turnaround from the S$9.6 million loss in the previous year, thanks to cost-cutting measures and operational restructuring. No final dividend will be paid for FY2024, and net tangible assets per security increased to S$0.10.

