8VI Holdings Expands Influence in Financial Education

8VI Holdings Limited, headquartered in Singapore, is a prominent player in the Asia Pacific’s financial education sector through its VI College, focusing on wealth care and investment programs. The company also emphasizes preventive health with its AlphaVI segment, aiming to enhance individuals’ quality of life and health span. With a comprehensive approach to financial and personal wellness, 8VI Holdings continues to expand its influence in the region.

