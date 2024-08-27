8 Ways Your Bank Can Help You Manage Financial Emergencies

Planning for the unexpected may seem counterintuitive, but financial emergencies can strike at any time, leaving you and your family scrambling for solutions to keep something in your bank account. Whether it’s an unanticipated medical bill, car repair or job loss, these situations can cause significant stress and also potentially lead you down a debt spiral.

Check Out: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

Learn More: Here’s How To Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

In these moments, banks play a crucial role in helping you manage your financial emergencies by providing various tools, services and support systems designed to offer both immediate relief and long-term financial stability. Banks and credit unions can offer more than just a checking account to handle your daily transactions or monthly bills.

When it comes to financial decisions, your bank has a wealth of products and services to help you with not only preventative money management tactics but also see you through all types of financial emergencies when they occur. If you are experiencing a loss of income or other form of financial shock, there are money moves you can make now. Here are eight ways your bank can assist before or through a financial crisis.

Build Your Emergency Fund

One of the most effective ways to prepare for the unexpected is by maintaining a separate savings account to put in your emergency fund. Banks offer a variety of savings products that can be specifically designated for emergency funds. Money market accounts, high-yield savings or CDs typically offer higher interest rates than regular savings accounts, helping your money grow while remaining easily accessible when you need it most.

Having a dedicated emergency savings account in a bank that member-FDIC ensures that you have a financial cushion to rely on, reducing the need to resort to high-interest credit cards or loans in times of crisis. Many banks also offer automatic savings plans, where a portion of your paycheck is directly deposited into your emergency fund, making it easier to build and maintain this safety net. It’s recommended that you keep three to six months’ worth of expenses in this account for safe measure.

Find Out: Average Monthly Expenses by Age: Which Group Is Spending the Most?

Read Next: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

Avoid Paying Fees With Overdraft Protection

Overdraft protection is another critical service offered by banks to help manage financial emergencies. When an unexpected expense arises, it’s easy to accidentally overdraw your account. Overdraft protection can prevent this by automatically transferring funds from a linked account, such as a savings account, to cover the shortfall.

While there may be fees associated with this service, it can save you from the higher costs of returned checks or declined transactions. You can also set up low-balance alerts for your account to warn you when your funds are depleted which can also help you prevent overdraft fees.

For You: I’m a Bank Teller: 4 Reasons You Should Withdraw Your Savings Right Now

Personal Loans and Lines of Credit

Banks offer personal loans and lines of credit that can provide quick access to funds in a financial emergency. Personal loans are typically unsecured, meaning you don’t need to provide collateral, and they come with fixed interest rates and repayment terms. This predictability can be beneficial when you’re already dealing with the uncertainty of how you can stretch your finances during an unexpected blow to your bank account.

Lines of credit, on the other hand, offer more flexibility. You can borrow as much as you need, up to your approved limit, and only pay interest on the amount you borrow. This can be a lifeline in situations where the full extent of your financial needs is not immediately clear.

Credit Card Options and Solutions

While credit cards should generally be used with caution, they can be a useful tool in managing financial emergencies, especially when you don’t have immediate access to cash. Many banks offer credit cards with features tailored to emergency situations, such as low or 0% introductory APR periods, which allow you to borrow without incurring interest for a set period.

In addition to the financial flexibility credit cards provide, they also offer various consumer protections, such as fraud detection, charge disputes and travel insurance, which can be invaluable in certain emergencies. However, keep in mind that you don’t want to compound your money troubles by charging more than you can afford to pay back, with interest.

Financial Advice, Planning and Counseling

Many financial institutions offer counseling and support services to help you navigate financial emergencies. This can include personalized advice on managing debt, creating a budget or restructuring loans to make them more manageable. Some banks even have dedicated financial advisors who can work with you to create a plan for addressing your immediate needs while securing your long-term financial health with curated investments.

Loan Modification and Forbearance Programs

Economic distress often touches more than just one person, so if you are going through it chances are so is your neighbor. For example, if your town endures a natural disaster or economic downturn, banks often provide loan modification or forbearance programs.

These programs allow you to temporarily reduce or suspend your loan payments, offering crucial relief during periods of financial hardship. While these measures may extend the term of your loan or result in additional interest, they can provide immediate breathing room when you need it most. When it comes to timing out your budget, every little bit counts.

Discover More: I’m a Retiree: Here’s How I Made Thousands of Dollars Doing Side Gigs on Taskrabbit

Digital Banking Tools

Modern digital banking tools and mobile apps have made it easier than ever to manage financial emergencies quickly and efficiently. Budget-tracking apps and online banking platforms allow you to monitor your accounts in real time, transfer funds instantly and make payments on the go. Many banks also offer budgeting tools and alerts to help you stay on top of your finances and avoid emergencies before they happen.

Insurance Products

Insurance is one of the best coverage plans for all unexpected financial shocks. Your bank offers a variety of products, such as life, health and unemployment insurance, which can provide financial protection in emergencies. These policies can help cover the costs of unexpected events, ensuring that you and your family remain financially secure even in difficult times.

Final Take To GO

The bottom line is that financial emergencies are an inevitable part of life, but with the right tools and support from your bank, you can manage these challenges more effectively. From emergency savings accounts and personal loans to digital banking tools and financial counseling, banks offer a wide range of services designed to help you weather financial storms. By taking advantage of these resources, you can turn potential financial crises into manageable situations, ensuring your long-term financial well-being.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Ways Your Bank Can Help You Manage Financial Emergencies

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.