8 Ways Smart People Save Money When Buying Gas

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline is $3.14, as per AAA data at the time of reporting. Although prices may be different where you live, it never hurts to find ways to bring them down even further.

After all, gas can be expensive, especially if you drive a lot or have a smaller tank.

The good news is there are ways to save money when buying gas. You just need to be a little bit savvy.

Combine Cheap Gas with a Rewards Card

This might seem like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised at how many people are creatures of habit and always choose the same gas station, even if it’s not the most cost-effective.

You can compare local gas stations using an app like GasBuddy or Google Maps. While you’re at it, use a rewards card to boost your savings — and earnings — potential.

“Find the gas station in your area that consistently has the lowest gas price, and then see if there’s a credit card for type of store with gas purchase rewards,” said Kathy Gilchrist, CEO of CFOKathy.

“For example, Costco usually has low gas prices, and the Costco credit card offers 4% rewards on gas purchases. But make sure to pay the credit card off every month so that you don’t have to pay interest.”

“Many credit cards offer different rates of cashback for specific categories of purchases, and gas is a common one,” added Erika Kullberg, an attorney, personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com.

“If you drive a lot, you can consider opening a new credit card that heavily rewards gas purchases. You can then put the cashback you earn back into your bank account or can use it to pay off your credit card.”

Ask for Gift Cards

You might not always have to pay for gas out of pocket.

“For young adults, I’m also a fan of asking for gas gift cards for the holidays or birthdays,” said Kullberg. “It may seem like a boring gift, but these gift cards can be really helpful when you’re young and on a super tight budget.”

Join Loyalty Programs

Whether it’s a gas station or a grocery store, see if they have a loyalty program that lets you save at the pump.

“For example, with Shell Fuel Rewards you normally save at least 5 cents per gallon and can sometimes save up to 20 cents per gallon,” said Adam Schwartz, CEO of CouponSurfer, Inc. “Warehouse club like Sam’s or Costco will frequently have member only discounts on gas.”

The same goes for certain grocery stores.

“Many of them also offer savings on gas,” said Schwartz. “For example, Safeway offers 20 cents off per gallon at participating gas stations.”

Compare the Same Brand

Sometimes, the same brand will sell gas at different prices just because of location.

“Don’t assume certain brands always have low prices,” said Schwartz. “For example, there are two Shell’s near me. One is $2.99, and the other one is $3.59.”

Check What Your Car Needs

“Most cars only need regular (87 octane). Check your owner’s manual. If it recommends 89 or 91 octane, you can still use 87 octane with only a slight decrease in performance,” said Schwartz.

“If your owner’s manual states that 89 or 91 octane is required, then you need to use 89 or 91 octane. Using 87 in place of premium can save you as much as 80 to 90 cents per gallon.

While you’re at it, consider mixing gas if it makes sense.

“If your car requires 89 Octane, you can usually save money by mixing 87 Octane and 93 Octane. For example, if you are getting 15 gallons, you could get 10 gallons of 87 and then 5 gallons of 93,” said Schwartz.

He gave an example to show how mixing gas could save you money. If, he said, one gas station sells 87 for $2.99, 89 for $3.59, and 93 for $3.79, it would cost $48.85 rather than $53.85. That’s about $5 in savings every time you fill up a 15-gallon tank.

Compare Card Vs. Cash Prices

Credit cards might be convenient, but they can sometimes cost more than cash.

“If you pay by credit card, be sure to compare the ‘credit’ price,” said Schwartz. “Some gas stations charge the same for cash or credit, while other may charge up to 10 or even 15 cents a gallon more.”

Check Your Tire Pressure

The truly savvy consumer will also check their tire pressure as it can impact their gas costs.

“Low tire pressure can decrease fuel economy as much as 9%,” said Schwartz. “Tire pressure generally decreases over time and as outdoor temperatures go down.

“See your owner’s manual for the correct tire pressure. You should monitor your tire pressure at least once per month.”

Don’t Warm Up Your Car

If you’re trying to really cut costs at the pump, don’t warm up your car before heading out.

“Unless it’s extremely cold, most modern cars do not need to be warmed up,” said Schwartz. “In fact your car will warm up faster with you driving it. Thirty seconds of idling uses more fuel than stopping and restarting the engine.”

