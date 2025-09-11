8 Swing Trade Alerts Services [Apps for Profitable Trades in 2025]

One of the most difficult aspects of trading is identifying profitable trade opportunities. Though, swing trading also requires time and attention to identify trades and vet them for trade setups and load them into your trading platform.



However, this requires using your own swing trading strategy to identify trading opportunities. You can just as easily outsource your swing trade stock picks to swing trade alerts services well-versed in technical analysis and swing trading strategies for you to buy or sell.

Specifically, when you look to make a swing trade, it's important that you find a swing trade alert service that will help identify these trades for you in an understandable way with a clear rules-based approach complete with an actionable watch list, stock scanners, exit points, signals, satisfied subscribers and more.

In this article we outline different swing trade alerts services and provide details about how they work so that traders can make the right choice when it comes to which service to use.

What Is Swing Trading?

Swing trading is the practice of buying and selling stocks within a relatively short period of time (although there's no hard-and-fast rule on how quickly one must trade in order to be considered swing trading).

For trade profit potential, the range can vary from as small as 20% to as much as 100%, depending on the trader. The goal is that by taking advantage of price swings, traders will make more on their winning trades and lose less on their losing ones.

Traders can swing trade in a number of different ways, including:



holding positions overnight



holding positions for multiple days or weeks



buying and holding for longer periods of time (momentum)



They may also use a mix of these swing trading strategies. For a swing trader to be successful in the stock market, they need to establish disciplined trading systems for their stock picks and how they handle stock market movements.

What Are the Best Swing Trade Alerts Services?

A swing trader may choose to receive help through subscribing to swing trade alerts services to aid their swing trade actions.

Some alert services specialize in different timeframes, ranging from intra-session day trading to multi-day, week or month swing trades or even medium-to-longer term swing trades and stock picks on momentum or growth stocks.

These swing trading alert service offerings can often build a community around the service in a stock chat room or other forum where swing traders learn from each other. A swing trader can share brokerage account performance, comment on market conditions, and generally discuss trade ideas and thoughts as a swing trader.

The list of best swing trade alert services below runs the gamut from timeframe, cost, types of alerts and subscription model. Learn about each one to understand which swing trade alert service is best for your needs. Consider a few options to understand the tools they use, system and profit target they establish and learn as much as you can from your annual or monthly subscription.

Now, let's check out the swing trade alerts options available to you today.

1. Trade Ideas (Best for Active Swing and Momentum Traders)



Available: Sign up here



Price: TI Basic: $1,068/yr. TI Premium: $2,136/yr. Save an additional 15% on your first year with coupon code YATI15.



Trade Ideas is a powerful and versatile stock scanner with one of the most innovative top-tier plans among the research tools we review.

The free, basic version of the service offers features such as PiP charts, technical indicators, "Stock Racing," and trading tournaments, while a paid TI Basic plan adds on real-time data, up to 10 charts on-screen at once, real-time paper trading, in-app trading, and more.

But where Trade Ideas really shines is its Premium tier, which opens up access to an exclusive artificial intelligence virtual research assistant (Holly) that constantly sifts through technicals, fundamentals, social media, earnings, and more to provide real-time stock trade recommendations. The AI assistant runs more than 1 million simulated trades each night and morning before the markets open with more than 60 proprietary algorithms to find you the highest-probability, most risk-appropriate opportunities to invest in stocks.

Trade Ideas also allows you to build your own scanners and screeners with over 500 data points and indicators to choose from. You can backtest your trading strategies, and also forward-test them in the real-time trade simulator. This allows you to learn, test, and optimize, without risking your own money. It also provides access to real-time streaming trading ideas on simultaneous charts to learn how to trade into risk-reward balanced trades. Translation: You can invest and learn at the same time.

Where Trade Ideas excels

Where Trade Ideas excels is not only giving you the data and ideas you haven’t seen elsewhere, but also showing you how to manage your money. The AI-powered "smart risk" levels on every chart are suitable for both long-term investors and active traders. As the stock market evolves, TI’s software adjusts levels and the trading plan to match.

The best part? You can learn how to do all of this without risking your principal through a real-time simulated trading environment.

After you’ve grown comfortable with the service and trading, you can choose to go live with the trade ideas and start investing real money by connecting directly through a brokerage like Interactive Brokers or E*Trade. (The full list of available brokers you can use through the service is available on Trade Ideas’ site.)

I’m a newsletter and alert aficionado, so I want to point out a couple of Trade Ideas products. For one, it has a standalone alert service in the form of a weekly Swing Picks newsletter. This gives you five new trade ideas in your inbox from the company’s model portfolio every Monday. Trade Ideas’ Standard and Premium subscriptions include these stock picks. Trade Ideas also has a free Trade of the Week newsletter highlighting one stock pick TI has identified for members.

Trade Ideas is among the pricier products we review, but it offers exceptional value, especially in the Premium tier. Sign up for any of Trade Ideas' tiers through our exclusive link and use code YATI15 to earn an additional 15% off.

2. TrendSpider (Best for Refining Trading Strategies)



Available: Sign up here



Price: Standard: $648/yr. Premium: $1,092/yr. Enhanced: $1,464/yr. Advanced: $1,284/yr. (Note: TrendSpider often provides discounts to these rates. Use our link to see their current discounts.)



TrendSpider offers a comprehensive platform for traders to create, backtest, and refine trading strategies, scan and analyze the market, and time trades with precision. With its advanced tools and features, TrendSpider is designed to make trading more efficient for both novice and experienced traders.

Among the platform's powerful tools:



Robust technical charting and pattern recognition features, such as native multi-timeframe analysis, automatic trendlines, and Smart Checklists



Alternative data offerings including information on options flow, analyst actions, market breadth, insider trades, and more



Data Flow, which enables real-time tracking of market data for all symbols, including analyst estimates, earnings, news, and unusual options flow



Strategy Tester, which allows users to quickly develop and test trading strategies without any coding required; users can configure entry and exit rules and explore the performance of their strategies directly on the price chart



Backtesting capabilities for technical, non-technical, and event-based strategies; once a winning strategy is identified, users can deploy it as a trading bot with just one click



Of particular note for traders is TrendSpider's Scanner feature, which allows you to instantly test any strategy on any market and search for ideal trading opportunities. The stock scanner supports searching through watchlists, indexes, and more than 700 smart watch lists. Users can mix and match conditions and timeframes, allowing them to express any view in a single scan. The platform also provides a range of pre-made scanners to help users get started.

TrendSpider's mobile app ensures traders are always connected to their charts and scanners, while the Chrome extension allows users to access real-time charts while browsing the web. The platform also offers extensive educational resources through TrendSpider University and detailed documentation for its features.

The platform also supports integration with external systems using webhooks, enabling traders to build custom alerts and bots that interact with social media channels, private chat servers, email, or order routers connected to brokerage accounts. TrendSpider's SignalStack service can turn any signal or alert on TrendSpider into a live order in a trader's account.

Learn more about the platform's capabilities or use our link to sign up for TrendSpider today.

3. Benzinga Pro (Best for Fast Actionable Market News and Research)



Available: Sign up here



Price: Free 14-day trial. Basic: $30.58/mo. Streamlined: $124.75/mo. Essential: $166.42/mo. (when billed annually)



Benzinga Pro provides fast, actionablefinancial news market data and stock research to investors of all kinds, from buy-and-holders to swing and day traders.

The service specializes in providing breaking news on publicly traded companies. Benzinga's Newsfeed covers all sectors, analyst ratings changes and SEC filings from companies. You can customize these news feeds based on watchlists you create within the platform.

Other notable Benzinga Pro features (which vary by tier) include:



Calendar: Get dates for earnings reports, dividends, economic data releases, initial public offerings (IPOs), SEC filings and more.



Use our link to sign up for Benzinga Pro today and put the fastest real-time news feed, profitable trading ideas, and exclusive content right at your fingertips.

4. MetaStock (Best Stock Prediction Software)



Available: Sign up here



Price: MetaStock D/C: $499 one-time charge. MetaStock and Xenith Daily Charts: $809.95/yr. (10% savings) or $74.95/mo.



MetaStock is a longtime player in the technical analysis tools industry. Several versions of the software are available, depending on your trading needs.

MetaStock offers options for day, swing, and EOD traders to trade stocks, options, commodities, futures, and more. Specifically, MetaStock offers a number of products that help you with identifying entry and exit points in stocks. In particular, they offer two products to achieve this:



The Expert Advisor. This service provides immediate buy/sell alerts, relevant and immediate plain-English commentary and can even send alerts by email. These features allow you to utilize the most popular systems, charting styles, and Buy/Sell signals instantly with the click of a mouse.

This service provides immediate buy/sell alerts, relevant and immediate plain-English commentary and can even send alerts by email. These features allow you to utilize the most popular systems, charting styles, and Buy/Sell signals instantly with the click of a mouse.

The Forecaster. Available exclusively in MetaStock, patent-pending technology provides a new and unique way to view probable price direction for securities. The tool offers a probability-weighted, easy-to-read picture of the future. The service blends statistics with proprietary math to help you more precisely set profit targets and stops.



For frequent traders, MetaStock R/T uses real-time data so you can make informed decisions about what to buy and sell and when to make the most money possible. You also can customize solutions to fit your trading style and build and backtest trading strategies.

For traders who prefer to do their analysis after the markets close, there's MetaStock D/C, which comes with a one-time price of $499. However, both products offer free trials, so you can test them before committing to a subscription or fee.

The software comes with over 150 indicators and interpretations that help you understand how to trade based on each indicator. Advanced users also can write their customized indicators. Plus, along with the ability to backtest trading strategies, you can also use the software to make predictions about future trading.

Use our link to learn more about MetaStock's plans and add-ons, or to sign up for MetaStock.

5. Seeking Alpha (Best for Investment Research + Stock Recommendations)



Available: Sign up here



Price: Premium: 7-day free trial, then $269/yr. ($30 off)* Pro: 1 month for $99, then $2,400/yr.**



Seeking Alpha Premium is an all-in-one investing research and recommendation service that offers insightful analysis of financial and business news, stocks, and more—all designed to help you make better investing decisions. Premium best caters to the needs of beginner and intermediate investors looking for an affordable but all-inclusive one-stop research-and-picks stop.

Seeking Alpha Premium gives you unlimited access to thousands of active authors who deliver stock analysis, which is vetted by in-house editors before they're read and discussed by millions of users. Seeking Alpha also provides you with stock research tools, real-time news updates, crowdsourced debates, and market data.

Users can create their own portfolio of favorite stocks, see how they perform, and receive email alerts or push notifications about their investments.

How has Seeking Alpha Premium performed?

Among other things, a Seeking Alpha Premium subscription provides access to the service's Stock Quant Ratings. The Quant Ratings involve an evaluation of each stock based on data such as financial statements, price performance, and analysts' estimates of future profits and sales. All told, SA looks at 100 metrics for each stock, uses those metrics to compare it to all other stocks in the sector, then assigns ratings and associated scores. It also provides letter grades for five factors (value, growth, profitability, momentum, and earnings-per-share revisions).

Have a look at the dramatic market outperformance seen by Seeking Alpha's Quant "Strong Buy" recommendations compared to the S&P 500, as well as to stocks that enjoy "Strong Buy" ratings from Wall Street analysts:

What do I get from Seeking Alpha Premium?

Whether you're looking to invest on the go or dedicate time for more in-depth research and analysis, Seeking Alpha Premium provides a wealth of features that meet your needs:



Unlimited access to expert investor content



Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings (including S&P 500-beating "Strong Buy"-rated stocks)



ETF and stock screeners



A portfolio "health check"



Earnings calls transcripts



10 years' worth of financial statements



The ability to compare stocks side-by-side with peers



Access to dividend and earnings forecasts



And much, much more



In addition to being able to read anything published on Seeking Alpha, you'll also see authors' ratings. That lets you know when you're reading a piece written by someone with top marks or a poor track record.

Want to try Premium? If you use our exclusive link, you can enjoy a free seven-day trial and a discount on your first year's subscription.

6. Motley Fool Rule Breakers (Now Part of Epic)



Price: $299/yr. (40% first-year discount when using our link)



Motley Fool Rule Breakers, which is now an exclusive part of Motley Fool Epic, recommends stocks that the Rule Breakers team believes have massive growth potential. In some cases, these companies are at the forefront of emerging industries—in others, they're disrupting the status quo in long-established industries.

This technology-centric portfolio isn't about picking what's popular now—it's about looking for stocks that will eventually become the next big thing. That means these Motley Fool picks have the potential to be nauseatingly volatile … but also to rocket higher exponentially.

Rule Breakers' team has six rules it follows before making stock recommendations to subscribers:



Only invest in "top dog" companies in an emerging industry. As Motley Fool puts it: "It doesn't matter if you're the big player in floppy drives—the industry is falling apart."

The company must have a sustainable advantage.

The company must have strong past price appreciation.

The company needs to have strong and competent management.

There must be strong consumer appeal.

Financial media must overvalue the company.



In other words, Rule Breakers' team considers a number of factors before it ever recommends a stock to its users. If it's not a well-run company with a sustainable advantage over its competitors, and it's not in an emerging industry, it probably won't get past Rule Breakers' velvet ropes.

What to expect from Motley Fool's Rule Breakers

In addition to getting access to the whole Motley Fool Rule Breakers portfolio, you'll receive one new stock pick every month (complete with full analysis and risk profile) and a ranking of the team's 10 favorite picks out of Rule Breakers' hundreds of recommendations.

And because you must subscribe to Epic to get Rule Breakers, you'll also unlock:



Epic Opportunities: A members-only podcast from Motley Fool.



Motley Fool Epic is typically priced at $499 per year, with a 30-day full membership-fee-back guarantee.

However, if you sign up using our exclusive link, you'll receive a deep discount on your first year of Epic. Currently, that's a 40% discount to $299 for your first year, after which you'll pay the regular $499 annual price.

7. Motley Fool Stock Advisor



Available: Sign up here



Price: $99/yr. (50% first-year discount when using our link)



Motley Fool’s signature product, Stock Advisor, is predominantly a buy-and-hold service. But it still provides top picks for market-beating stocks, keeps you educated about those picks, and ultimately lets you know when it's time to sell.

Stock Advisor is an online investment service that espouses my favorite, plain-vanilla trading style: buy-and-hold. Fool analysts provide recommendations for both “Steady Eddies” and potential high-flying stocks with sound fundamentals—an ideal combination of holdings if you want to generate strong performance without risking extremely high volatility.

Importantly, Stock Advisor doesn’t just give you a list of tickers and call it a day—it also provides investment rationales and research for each pick to help educate you before you buy.

How has Motley Fool Stock Advisor performed?

Stock Advisor stock picks have performed exceptionally well over the service’s 22-year existence. The service has made 190 stock recommendations that have historically delivered 100%+ returns.

Overall, the Motley Fool Stock Advisor stock subscription service has more than quadrupled the return of the S&P 500 since Stock Advisor's inception in February 2002 through Sept. 5, 2025. This number is calculated by averaging the return of all stock recommendations it has made over the past 23 years.

What to expect from Motley Fool Stock Advisor

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor service provides a lot of worthwhile resources to members:



“Foundational Stocks”: 10 stocks that can serve as the foundation of your portfolio, whether you're a new investor or experienced

Two new stock picks each month

Monthly analyst rankings of the service’s top 10 stocks based on their potential to beat the market over a five-year span

A list of all the service’s active picks, “hold” recommendations, and closed positions

Recommendations for stock and fixed-income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) you can use to build a diversified portfolio core

Access to the GamePlan financial planning hub

Access to Fool IQ, which provides essential financial data and news summaries about all U.S.-listed publicly traded stocks

Access to a community of investors engaged in outperforming the market and talking shop



Motley Fool Stock Advisor is usually priced at $199 per year, with a 30-day full membership-fee-back guarantee.

However, if you sign up using our exclusive link, you'll typically receive a deep discount on your first year of Stock Advisor. Currently, that's a 50% discount to $99 for your first year, after which you'll pay the regular $199 annual price.

8. Tim's Alerts/Pennystocking Silver (Best for Penny Stock Traders)



Available: Sign up here



Price: Tim's Alerts: $697/yr. (24% discount) or $74.95/mo. Pennystocking Silver: $1,297/yr (28% discount) or $149.95/mo.



Penny stocks—extremely cheap stocks, usually priced under $1—are a high-risk, high-reward proposition.

Tim Sykes rose to fame by taking around $12,000 in bar mitzvah financial gift money and day trading it on penny stocks. By the time he'd graduated college, he'd become a self-made millionaire with the intent of teaching others how to replicate his success. And he's created a stock picking service in addition to financial services, educational content and training to retail investors.

The Tim's Alerts service includes daily newsletters with penny stock picks. You can receive this by email, SMS or even push notifications in real time throughout the trading day. Subscribers also get live chat room access with a paired proprietary trading app. Subscribers also get live chat room access with a paired proprietary trading app.

The upgraded Pennystocking Silver tier includes a library of more than 7,000 video lessons, as well as new weekly video lessons.

Use our link to sign up for Tim's Alerts or Pennystocking Silver.

Best Swing Trade Alerts Services

Swing trading is a great way to find returns, but it can be hard to find the right stocks and trade opportunities. You need to know what you're looking for, and have the time and attention to identify them.

These swing trading services are designed specifically for traders who want help with their stock picks, trading strategy, trading alerts, exit points, market signals, etc. They each offer a different type of subscription that range from intra-session day trading all the way up through medium-to-longer term swing trades on momentum or growth stocks.

These services for swing trade alerts provide clear rules-based approaches complete with an actionable watch list, scanners, idea vetting, swing trading alerts, and more. Some of the short-term swing trade alert services come with profit targets, real-time day trades, on-going market commentary and even courses to develop your own trading system.

Others offer to link to your brokerage account to simulate trades risk-free, meaning you can act on a swing trade alert without having to place your own money at risk.

Consider subscribing to any of these services to learn more about them and whether trading alerts make sense for your needs. They might be able to point you in the right direction toward conducting your own stock research and analysis for more long-term investing (or day trading) so you can do this for a living.

Frequently Asked Questions About Services with Alerts: Swing Trading

What are swing traders?

A swing trader is someone who speculates in financial markets by making bets on securities' shorter-term movements like days, weeks or months. They identify swings seen in numerous asset classes like stocks, commodities and currencies which happen over a short to extended period of time.

A swing trader compares to a day trader in the sense that they take advantage of movements in securities, though over different time frames. Day traders think in minutes or hours while a swing trader thinks in days or weeks (possibly even months if there's enough momentum in a security's movement).

Likewise, where a swing trader also differs from a day trader is risk tolerance. Day traders think in small sums for each trade, minimizing their risk and profit. Rather than trying to make any profit on small movements in the market over time, a swing trader takes advantage of large swings that happen every now and then. Profits might be big on each trade, allowing a swing trader to make a tidy profit.

Though, a swing trader isn't without risk mitigation techniques. Like day traders, a swing trader can set a stop loss on their trades to guard their downside on long positions, or a buy stop order on short positions.

Should you subscribe to a swing trade alerts service?

If you subscribe to a swing trading alerts service, make sure you follow along initially in a paper trade account through a stock trading app like Webull. This way, you can learn how this swing trading service works while testing out their performance.

Do you need trading experience to take advantage of these swing trade alerts?

Many of these services aim to simplify your subscription by not requiring prior trade experience, especially in the case of the Motley Fool services and Tim's Alerts.

Trade Ideas is a very powerful, AI-driven tool that can be best utilized by seasoned traders. Likewise, MetaStock offers powerful stock prediction software.

That said, you don't need to be highly sophisticated to use the tool, especially as they offer courses and have a free chat room to explore prior to opening an account or receiving alerts through their high-powered platform.

Many of these support your ability to open an account with beginner stock trading app with apps like Robinhood, Webull or others, or even a fully-featured offering like TradeStation.

