8 Money Mindset Tricks That Will Help You Save Money and Build Wealth

Being able to think wisely about money doesn’t come easy to everyone. In fact, finances is one of the most stressful topics out there.

Luckily, experts say there are certain mindset tricks we can use to help us save money and build wealth.

“The journey to building wealth is as much about mindset as it is about money,” said Jeff Mains, founder of Champion Leadership Group.

Below are some transformative mental strategies that can redefine how you approach personal finance.

Think in Percentages, Not Absolutes

“Instead of viewing financial decisions in absolute dollar terms, I consider them in percentages relative to my income and wealth,” Mains said.

This tactic helps put expenses into perspective and guides more sustainable financial choices.

“For instance, investing in a course that is 1% of your annual income but could increase your earning potential by 5% is a valuable growth opportunity rather than an expense.”

Utilize ‘Contrarian Thinking’ for Investments

While mainstream advice often leads to conventional choices, Mains has found wealth is built by wisely going against the grain.

“By analyzing trends and often doing the opposite of the general market sentiment — after thorough research — I’ve made some of my best investment decisions that have significantly paid off.”

Think of Wealth as a Part of Your Well-Being, Not Just Assets

“I view wealth not just as financial accumulation but as holistic well-being,” Mains said.

This includes investing in health, relationships and personal growth, which he said are just as crucial for long-term wealth as financial assets.

“True wealth means a balanced life that these investments support, not just a number in a bank account.”

View Every Purchase in Terms of Hours Worked

According to Dennis Shirshikov, head of growth at GoSummer and finance professor at City University of New York, one of the most powerful mindset shifts is to start viewing every purchase in terms of the hours worked to afford it.

This simple calculation often leads to a more conscious spending pattern.

“For example, if you earn $20 an hour and you’re considering buying a $200 gadget, ask yourself if it’s worth the 10 hours of work it represents.”

He said this approach not only makes the cost more tangible but also forces you to weigh whether the purchase truly aligns with your values and long-term goals.

Flip the Script on Sales

Another effective strategy Shirshikov recommended is to flip the traditional way of thinking about sales.

“Instead of focusing on the money ‘saved’ during a sale, consider how much you’re still spending.”

This subtle shift helps combat the impulse to buy just because something is discounted.

Categorize Your Income Into ‘Opportunity Buckets’

A third mindset trick, according to Shirshikov, is to mentally categorize your income into “opportunity buckets.”

“Every dollar you earn has the potential to grow if invested wisely, so when you spend, you’re not just losing that dollar — you’re also giving up the future growth it could have generated.”

For example, spending $100 today could mean forfeiting several hundred dollars in future investment gains over the years.

Be Grateful for the Lifestyle You Can Now Afford

“The money mindset an individual operates in is crucial because your perception of money determines how you use and save money,” said Mafe Aclado, general manager at Coupon Snake.

A positive money mindset, she explained, is the kind of money mindset that guarantees that your thoughts and habits align with your financial goals.

“And it is through this mindset that individuals are empowered and encouraged to delay self-gratification.”

What makes this mindset a good money-saving trick, according to Aclado, is the fact that it helps you become content.

This way, you are less inclined to sacrifice long-term satisfaction for short-term benefits, making it much easier to grow wealth faster.

“Being able to save money and build wealth would involve making conscious decisions, and this is why it’s important to cultivate a mindset that is more concerned over long-term financial successes, satisfaction and fulfillment over short-term happiness.”

Avoid Comparison

Finally, one last mindset trick Aclado said will help you save money and build wealth faster is avoiding comparison.

“Because when you compare yourself with others, you lose sight of your personal financial goals and instead of using your money to pursue long-term financial stability, keeping up with the Joneses then becomes more important to you.”

