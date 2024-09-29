8 Florida Cities Where the Average List Price Is Over $500K

Florida is known for sunny skies, beaches and Disney World, each of which contributes to an increasingly hot real estate market. According to Redfin, the median home list price in Florida is about $430,000, which is right on par with the national median price of about $434,000.

Some Florida cities are seeing home prices higher than that, though. Here are eight Florida cities where the average list price for a house is over $500,000.

Tampa

Average list price: $500,000

$500,000 Average price per square foot: $306

Tampa is set on the Gulf of Mexico and is home to many beautiful beaches, as well as a Busch Gardens theme park. It’s also home to the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. Its cost of living, per Sperling’s BestPlaces, is 4.2% higher than the national average.

St. Augustine

Average list price: $545,000

$545,000 Average price per square foot: $264

Located in northeastern Florida, St. Augustine is America’s oldest city, founded in 1565. Today, it’s home to Anastasia State Park and a dynamic, diverse community that celebrates the city’s history and natural splendor. St. Augustine has a cost of living that’s 10.9% higher than the national average.

Miami Beach

Average list price: $610,000

$610,000 Average price per square foot: $603

Not to be confused with Miami proper, Miami Beach is its own city, but that doesn’t mean it lacks any of the vibrancy or culture of Miami. A slightly more affordable alternative to Miami, Miami Beach is a little outside the major metropolitan area. As befitting such an iconic beach town, its cost of living is 18.9% higher than the national average.

Fort Lauderdale

Average list price: $650,000

$650,000 Average price per square foot: $405

Fort Lauderdale is abuzz with outdoor activities, like kayaking, snorkeling, biking and much more. It’s one of the main Florida hubs for the MLB’s spring training, and it attracts millions of tourists every year. It has a cost of living that’s 10.5% higher than the national average.

Sarasota

Average list price: $669,000

$669,000 Average price per square foot: $360

Set on the west coast of Florida, Sarasota combines coastal woodlands with a bustling metro. It’s smaller than nearby cities St. Petersburg and Tampa, but it still has a touch of both urban and suburban. Its cost of living is 5.3% higher than the national average.

Boca Raton

Average list price: $729,000

$729,000 Average price per square foot: $398

Boca Raton is known for beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife. It’s a bustling city with many famous foodie destinations and party spots. Its cost of living is 14.1% higher than the national average.

Miami

Average list price: $735,000

$735,000 Average price per square foot: $500

One of Florida’s most beloved cities is known for its arts, culture and food scenes — not to mention the beautiful beaches. It’s home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, the NBA’s Miami Heat and the MLS’ Inter Miami, where international superstar Lionel Messi plays. As you might expect from such a buzzy spot, Miami’s cost of living is 18.9% higher than the national average.

Naples

Average list price: $1,499,000

$1,499,000 Average price per square foot: $694

One of Florida’s most expensive cities, Naples is a famous vacation destination for the rich and famous (and the year-round home for many wealthy Floridians). Naples sits on the Gulf Coast and is overflowing with white sand beaches, golf clubs, marinas and gated communities. Despite the expensive real estate, however, Naples’ cost of living is just 13% higher than the national average.

