8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

California is one of the most expensive states in the U.S. so it may not be most retirees’ first choice for retirement, particularly if you’re on a fixed income or primarily on Social Security.

However, California does have pockets of affordability for retired people living on Social Security. A couple depending on the average monthly Social Security earnings may not be able to live along the ocean, but places exist in California where that amount is just enough.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of eight cities where a couple can live in California solely on a Social Security budget for two. That means no assets, no savings — just that good old monthly income of $3,742 per month (the average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,871, doubled). Note that this is the benefit for two people filing their taxes separately.

Here’s a look at where you can get the most out of your fixed income if you want to retire in California.

Clearlake Oaks

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,513

Total monthly cost of living: $3,571

$3,571 Total annual cost of living: $42,851

$42,851 Livability: 61

Avenal

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,365

Total monthly cost of living: $3,242

$3,242 Total annual cost of living: $38,903

$38,903 Livability: 61

Armona

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,569

Total monthly cost of living: $3,362

$3,362 Total annual cost of living: $40,340

$40,340 Livability: 62

Clearlake

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,243

Total monthly cost of living: $3,305

$3,305 Total annual cost of living: $39,655

$39,655 Livability: 62

Needles

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,060

Total monthly cost of living: $3,010

$3,010 Total annual cost of living: $36,122

$36,122 Livability: 63

Susanville

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,370

Total monthly cost of living: $3,330

$3,330 Total annual cost of living: $39,955

$39,955 Livability: 65

Corning

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,683

Total monthly cost of living: $3,640

$3,640 Total annual cost of living: $43,675

$43,675 Livability: 66

Alturas

Monthly mortgage cost: $971

Total monthly cost of living: $2,828

$2,828 Total annual cost of living: $33,933

$33,933 Livability: 66

Jordan Rosenfeld and Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across California to find the best places for a couple to live on Social Security benefits. First, GOBankingRates found cities in California as sourced from the U.S. Census, along with the total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, and household median income. For each city, the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. By using the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each city. The average single-family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index from June 2024, and, by using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated for each city. The average mortgage and expenditure cost was used to calculate the total cost of living. The average Social Security benefits for one person, a couple and two people, as sourced from the Social Security Administration, were used to find the total cost of living after each benefit for different households. These Social Security benefits were chosen to represent one person, a married couple filing jointly and a couple filing separately earning two benefits. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. The total costs of living after Social Security benefits were calculated, and only the places where two Social Security benefits can cover the cost of living were kept for this study. Places with a livability below 55 were removed, as they represent places with poor quality of life and would not qualify to be the “best” cities. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability of the remaining affordable cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 21, 2024.

