8 Analysts Have This To Say About Fortive

Ratings for Fortive (NYSE:FTV) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $86.25, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.29% from the previous average price target of $86.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fortive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $85.00 $77.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $80.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $90.00 $92.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $77.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $89.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $86.00 $92.00 Shannon O'Callaghan UBS Announces Neutral $84.00 -

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $6.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Fortive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fortive's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, Fortive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

