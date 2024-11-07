This 7.5%-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stock Could Be Your Ticket to an Enriching Future

Dividend stocks can be very enriching investments. Over the past 50 years, dividend payers have outperformed non-payers by more than 2-to-1, with a 9.2% average annual total return, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds, versus 4.3% for non-payers. Meanwhile, dividend growers have produced the highest returns among dividend stocks, at 10.2%.

A 10% annual total return really adds up over the long term. Investors could double their money about every seven years at that rate.

One dividend stock that stands out for its high total return potential is EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), which could be a very enriching investment in the coming years.

Your ticket to a lucrative monthly income stream

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning experiential properties, such as movie theaters, eat-and-play venues, and attractions. The company owns 352 locations leased to more than 200 tenants that operate those experiences. Those tenants pay rent, which provides EPR with relatively predictable income.

The REIT expects to generate between $4.80 and $4.92 per share of funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted this year. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.285 per share, or $3.42 annually, giving it a reasonable dividend payout ratio of around 70%. That gives it a nice cushion while enabling it to retain a decent amount of cash flow to fund new investments.

At its current stock price, EPR Properties' dividend yields 7.5%. That's significantly above average. The S&P 500's dividend yield is less than 1.5%. Put another way, every $1,000 invested in the REIT would produce about $75 of dividend income each year compared to less than $15 for a similar investment in an S&P 500 index fund.

Steadily growing

EPR Properties has invested over $6.9 billion to build its real estate portfolio over the years. That's just a fraction of its market opportunity. It sees more than a $100 billion addressable market to acquire and develop experiential real estate in the future. It targets several types of properties, including eat and play, gaming, experiential lodging, ski, attractions, cultural, live venues, and fitness and wellness properties.

The REIT has invested $214.6 million into experiential properties this year. It acquired one attraction property for $33.4 million, made $89.6 million of financing investments, and spent the rest on development, redevelopment, and joint venture projects. EPR Properties expects its investment spending to be between $225 million and $275 million for the full year. It has already committed to invest $150 million over the next two years into experiential development and redevelopment projects.

Those new investments should enable the REIT to grow its cash flow and dividends. It's on track to increase its FFO as adjusted by 3.2% per share this year. Meanwhile, it has already raised its dividend by 3.6% per share this year.

EPR Properties believes it can comfortably grow its FFO as adjusted by around a 3% to 4% annual rate, which could enable it to increase its dividend at a similar pace. Supporting that growth is its large investment opportunity set and financial flexibility. In addition to its post-dividend free cash flow, EPR Properties has ample liquidity. The REIT ended the third quarter with $35.3 million in cash and only $169 million outstanding on its $1 billion credit facility.

On top of those funding sources, the REIT can continue to recycle capital. It has sold $65.1 million of properties this year at a $16 million gain, including several vacant theaters. It's targeting to sell $70 million to $100 million of non-core properties this year. The REIT also has a small educational portfolio, with 60 early childhood education centers and nine private schools, which it could sell in the future to help fund accretive new investments.

It all adds up to an attractive return

EPR Properties' combination of a high dividend yield and modest earnings growth rate can really add up to a strong total return. CEO Greg Silvers highlighted this on the REIT's third-quarter earnings conference call. He stated: "We can still comfortably grow in that 3% to 4% range with what we're doing. And combine that with our dividend, it's still what we think a very attractive double-digit kind of total shareholder return." An investment in EPR Properties could be your ticket to a much richer future.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $22,469 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,271 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $411,970!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Matt DiLallo has positions in EPR Properties. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.