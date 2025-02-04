7 Tax Mistakes To Avoid If You’re a Gig Worker

Gig work has been a game changer for many people, allowing them to parlay skills into side work that can add income without having to formally get a new job.

The downside is that it’s easy to overlook tax implications, especially for anyone who has never done gig work before.

To save gig workers surprises at tax time, tax experts shared some of the common tax mistakes gig workers make, so you can avoid them.

Not Tracking Income Accurately

Failing to track all income, even what may feel like small amounts, can lead to underreporting and tax issues. It’s essential to keep detailed records of every gig payment and invoice. Using apps or spreadsheets to log income will ensure that you’re staying compliant and avoiding penalties, according to Christopher Stroup, CFP and owner of Silicon Beach Financial. This includes cash payments such as tips.

Misclassifying Business Expenses

Deductions are the lifeblood of a gig worker because they reduce your taxable income.

“Gig workers often miss out on deductions by incorrectly categorizing their expenses,” Stroup said. You’ll want to ensure that your expenses, like supplies, home office use and vehicle mileage are tied to your business.

“I’d recommend that you meet with a tax professional who can help you claim the right deductions for your business.”

Forgetting To Pay Self-Employment Taxes

Unlike traditional employees, gig workers are also responsible for paying self-employment taxes, which includes Social Security and Medicare. Failure to account for this can lead to a larger tax bill down the road, Stroup said.

Not Setting Aside Enough Money

It’s easy not to put enough money aside for your taxes, according to Chris Rivera, CPA and founder of The Ecommerce Accountants. “A common rule of thumb is to save 25% to 30% of your income for taxes, but many gig workers underestimate this amount, especially if they have high earnings.”

Neglecting or Missing Quarterly Estimated Taxes

Many gig workers overlook quarterly estimated tax payments because they think they’ll handle everything at the end of the year, Stroup said, which is a problem. “Unbeknownst to them, this approach can lead to unnecessary penalties and interest. It’s best to make payments every three months to avoid surprises during tax season.”

Those estimated quarterly taxes are typically due in April, June, September and January, but it’s easy to forget to pay them, particularly the fourth-quarter one, which is typically due in January of the next tax year, Rivera pointed out.

Mixing Personal and Business Finances

To account for your business expenses related to your gig work, you need clear and accurate accounting. “Without separate accounts, it’s harder to track income and expenses, leading to inaccurate tax savings,” Rivera warned.

Forgetting Digital Payment Platforms

If you’re only tracking income that comes through a check or a direct deposit and forgetting about digital payments, you’re likely failing to report most of your gig-based income.

“With the IRS’ $600 threshold for platforms like PayPal or Venmo (in effect for 2023 onwards), gig workers may unintentionally underreport income if they don’t reconcile payments,” Rivera said.

Avoiding these mistakes can save you money at tax time.

