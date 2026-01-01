7 Social Security Changes That Take Effect Today

Key Points

Nearly a quarter-century of annual surveys show that up to 90% of retirees rely on their monthly Social Security income to cover some portion of their expenses.

Social Security is a dynamic program, with changes made on an annual basis.

Social Security checks are seeing a historic increase, with meaningful changes also made for high earners, early filers, and workers with disabilities in 2026.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

For most retirees, Social Security income is more than just a monthly check. It represents a financial foundation that many have admitted they'd struggle to make do without. According to 24 years of surveys from national pollster Gallup, 80% to 90% of retired respondents note relying on their Social Security income, in some capacity, to meet their expenses.

One of the factors responsible for making Social Security such a successful program in the 86 years since retired-worker benefits began being paid is that it's dynamic. Multiple facets of the program are updated annually, which can potentially benefit some or all recipients.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

As we flip the calendar to 2026, seven significant Social Security changes take effect today.

1. A historic cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) goes into effect

No change bears more importance for the more than 70 million people currently receiving a traditional Social Security benefit than the near-annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). This is the "raise" passed along to beneficiaries that attempts to account for the inflationary pressures they've contended with.

Hypothetically, if the cost of a large basket of goods and services regularly purchased by seniors increased by 3%, Social Security payouts would need to rise by the same percentage to avoid a loss of buying power. Social Security's COLA is a tool that helps beneficiaries combat the effects of inflation.

On Oct. 24, following a nine-day delay caused by the federal government shutdown, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a 2.8% COLA for 2026. The SSA estimates this 2.8% COLA will boost the average monthly retired-worker benefit by $56 to $2,071, and lift the average monthly payout for workers with disabilities by $44 to $1,630 in the new year.

What makes this raise so special is that it marks the first time in 29 years that benefits have climbed at least 2.5% for five consecutive years.

Unfortunately, a 9.7% year-over-year increase in Medicare's Part B premium for 2026, coupled with a still-robust inflation rate for shelter and medical care services (two spending categories that bear high importance for retirees), makes it likely that the purchasing power of a Social Security dollar will decline this year.

2. High earners may be on the hook for a bigger tax bill

Social Security's annual changes aren't limited to current beneficiaries. One of this year's biggest changes takes aim at high-earning workers.

Although Social Security has three sources of income, its primary funding source, responsible for over 91% of collected income in 2024, is the 12.4% payroll tax on earned income (wages and salary, but not investment income). In 2025, all earned income from $0.01 to $176,100 was subject to the payroll tax, with earnings above $176,100 exempted.

In 2026, the earnings tax cap (the $176,100 figure in 2025) is increasing to $184,500. For self-employed high earners who reach the cap, it means up to an additional $1,041.60 in payroll tax liability for the new year. Meanwhile, those employed by someone else can owe up to $520.80 extra.

Approximately 6% of workers are expected to reach the earnings tax cap this year.

3. The maximum monthly payout at full retirement age is climbing

On the other hand, a select group of retirees who earned a high average wage or salary throughout their lifetime will see the maximum monthly benefit at full retirement age jump in 2026.

Last year, the largest possible monthly payment at full retirement age was $4,018, which was $196 more per month than in 2024. For 2026, high-earning retirees can receive up to $4,152 per month, representing a $134/month year-over-year jump.

To receive this maximum monthly payout at full retirement age -- which is something only around 2% of retirees achieve -- you'd need to:

Wait until full retirement age (67 for anyone born in or after 1960) to claim your retired-worker benefit.

Work at least 35 years, since the SSA takes your 35 highest-earning, inflation-adjusted years into account when calculating your monthly payout.

Reach the taxable earnings cap in all 35 years the SSA uses in your calculation.

4. Early filer withholding thresholds are increasing, yet again

Social Security's annual changes can be particularly meaningful for early filers (workers who began collecting their retirement benefit prior to reaching full retirement age).

In addition to a permanent monthly payout reduction for claiming benefits prior to reaching full retirement age, early filers may be subject to the retirement earnings test. The earnings test allows the SSA to withhold some or all of the Social Security income an early filer receives, depending on their income.

For instance, early filers who didn't reach full retirement age in 2025 had $1 in benefits withheld for every $2 in earned income above $23,400 ($1,950 per month). In 2026, withholding for early filers who won't reach full retirement age kicks in at $24,480 ($2,040 per month). In other words, early filers can generate $90/month more in income without being penalized.

It's a similar story for early filers who will reach their full retirement age in 2026. Last year, $1 in benefits was withheld for every $3 in earned income above $62,160 ($5,180 per month). In 2026, individuals in this category can earn $65,160 ($5,430 per month) before withholding begins.

Take note that these income thresholds no longer apply once a beneficiary reaches their full retirement age.

5. Substantial gainful activity limits for workers with disabilities are rising, too

In addition to early filers, the 7.14 million workers with disabilities who were receiving a monthly benefit, as of November 2025, may be impacted by changes made to the substantial gainful activity limits in 2026.

In 2025, non-blind workers with long-term disabilities were able to earn up to $1,620 per month without having their payout stopped by the SSA. This year, they'll be able to earn up to $1,690 each month, or $70 more than in 2025.

This increase is even larger, on a nominal-dollar basis, for blind workers with disabilities. Whereas these individuals could generate up to $2,700 in monthly earned income in 2025, they'll be allowed to bring home up to $2,830/month in the new year without their disabled-worker benefits ceasing.

6. The bar to qualify for a Social Security benefit has modestly increased

Another Social Security change that affects future beneficiaries involves the bar they must clear to be eligible for a monthly payout.

Social Security benefits aren't a right -- most individuals obtain their coverage through employment. To receive a retired-worker benefit, 40 lifetime work credits are required, with a maximum of four credits that can be earned annually.

The silver lining is that the bar to earn these work credits is set relatively low. Last year, $1,810 in earned income equated to one lifetime work credit. If you earned $7,240 in wages or salary ($1,810 X 4), you maxed out your work credits for 2025.

In 2026, it'll take $1,890 in earned income ($80 more) to receive one work credit and $7,560 to collect all four credits (i.e., the maximum) for the year.

7. Social Security recipients in The Mountain State may be able to keep more of their benefits

Lastly, more than 476,000 Social Security beneficiaries in West Virginia, based on SSA data from December 2023, have reason to smile.

On March 27, 2024, now-former Republican Governor Jim Justice of The Mountain State signed legislation to phase out the state-level taxation of Social Security benefits.

Single and married filers with adjusted gross incomes (AGIs) below $50,000 and $100,000, respectively, were already exempt from state-level taxation on their Social Security benefits. Beginning in the 2024 tax year, 35% of Social Security benefits were exempted from West Virginia's state income tax for AGIs above $50,000 (single filers) and $100,000 (couples filing jointly), respectively. In 2025, this exemption increased to 65%. Beginning today, 100% of Social Security income will be exempt from state-level taxation.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.