7 A-Rated Tech Stocks to Top Your August 2024 Buy List

I can’t blame any investor for being worried about investing in A-rated tech stocks today. The Nasdaq 100 Technology Sector index down 12% and the Nasdaq composite down 9.5% in the last month. Some of the biggest tech companies have lost billions of dollars in market capitalization overnight.

But on the other hand, investing today in top tech stocks can be a wise decision, especially if you’re willing to withstand a little volatility in exchange for long-term growth opportunities.

Because inevitably, tech comes roaring back. Corrections are temporary and can present attractive entry points for investors.

Remember, the tech industry comprises companies that are at the forefront of innovation in generative artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

These are products that will be here for years to come. And companies that are leading these innovations – while they may be down now – are best-positioned to come roaring back.

And remember that market corrections mean that stocks are often available at attractive valuations. Investors who recognize the underlying strength of these companies can build positions in market leaders while they are temporarily undervalued.

The Portfolio Grader, as always, is our guide to finding the best tech stocks available today. Based on factors like earnings performance, growth, momentum and analyst sentiment, these A-rated tech stocks are in the best bets for investors who are looking to capitalize on the correction we’ve endured for the last few weeks.

While the recent downturn in the Nasdaq indexes may cause some investors to hesitate, those with a long-term perspective should view this correction as an opportunity to invest in A-rated tech stocks.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: gguy / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the highest-profile tech stock on this list, and with good reason. The company soared to previously unimaginable heights over the last year as its high-powered graphics processing units powered the advancement of generative AI for many companies.

Nvidia’s H100 model GPUs can cost between $22,000 and $40,000 each, depending on the model, and companies have been buying them hand over fist.

That’s why Nvidia has been recording massive earnings numbers for the last few quarters, including 262% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Nvidia has a near-monopoly on these high-powered GPUs and should keep profits rolling in even as Big Tech companies work on manufacturing their own custom-made GPUs. That’s why analysts at New Street Research upgraded Nvidia stock to a “buy” rating and set a price target at $120.

Nvidia stock is down 18% in the last month, but is still showing a 115% gain for 2024. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Source: OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com

Coinbase Global (NASDSAQ:COIN) provides a platform where you can buy and sell 250 types of cryptocurrencies. It’s a vibrant market – the total cryptocurrency market cap is roughly $2 trillion, and Coinbase has about $269 billion in safeguarded assets on its platform.

It’s also benefiting from rulings from the Securities and Exchange Commission to allow cryptocurrencies to be traded as part of exchange-traded funds.

This gave some of the major altcoins a lift when the rule went into effect, and will have a long-term impact on COIN as cryptocurrencies grow in popularity.

Coinbase saw solid revenue in the second quarter, bringing in $1.44 billion, up from $707 million a year ago. It posted net income of $36.1 million and earnings per share of 15 cents versus a loss of $97.4 million and an EPS loss of 42 cents in the second quarter of 2023.

As the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the U.S., Coinbase stock is up 10% so far this year. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

International Business Machines (IBM)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Big Blue is still cooking up profits. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) has been around forever. If you use a personal computer – and who doesn’t these days? – then you thank IBM, because it rolled out the first PC in 1981.

But the past is the past, and investors are more interested in what IBM is doing today an its prospects for the future.

IBM stays relevant by being one of the top cloud infrastructure providers in the world. It offers the Watson AI engine and the Watsonx generative AI platform to its enterprise customers.

Revenue for the second quarter was $15.8 billion, up 2% from a year ago. Software revenue rose 7% from the second quarter of 2023.

IBM also provides some protections from the weakness that the rest of the tech industry is seeing. While companies like Nvidia are slipping, IBM stock is actually up more than 8% in the last month. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Seagate Technology (STX)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) makes computer hardware, including internal and external hard drives, internal and external solid-state drives, and data storage systems.

The company says it has shipped more than 4 billion terabytes of data capacity and provides a full range of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud.

Earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending June 28) included revenue of $1.88 billion, up from $1.6 billion a year ago.

The company reported income of $513 million and $2.39 per share, up from a loss of $92 million and a loss of 44 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Seagate also took care of its investors, announcing a dividend of 70 cents per share. STX stock pays a dividend yield of nearly 3%.

Seagate stock is up 12% in 2024, and gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Check Point Software (CHKP)

Source: jejim / Shutterstock.com

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is an Israeli company that provides software and equipment for IT security to provide endpoint security. It also provides protection for networks, cloud environments and mobile devices. The company provides data security and security management.

Its products include CloudGuard, which is for cloud environments, and Harmony, which is a workplace security platform.

It also has a new leader – Nadav Zafrir, who took over as CEO after being co-founder of Team8, a venture capital fund. Zafrir will take over the company in December.

Earnings for the second quarter included revenue of $627 million, up 7% from a year ago. Subscription revenues came in at $272 million, up a healthy 14% from last year. Check Point registered income of $209 million and earnings of $1.74 per share.

CHKP stock is up 18% this year. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

Source: dennizn / Shutterstock.com

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has come a long way. Do you remember when it first came out in the late 1990s and got a buzz with its raunchy, suggestive commercials? While it got people talking, it didn’t do a lot for GoDaddy’s brand.

Fortunately, GoDaddy worked to get away from the connotations of those early ad campaigns. And what’s left is an impressive tech company that offers web hosting, domain registration, and other services valued by small businesses.

The company boasts more than 62 million registered domains, making it the fifth-largest web hosting company in the world.

Its GoDaddy Airo platform, powered by AI, uses a customer’s domain name and business category to build a starter website with logo, and even recommends social medial handles and checks to see if they are available.

Revenue in the second quarter was $1.1 billion, up 7% from a year ago. Net income was $146.3 million, up a whopping 76% from last year.

GDDY stock is up 48% this year and gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

AppLovin (APP)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is another software company that’s powered by artificial intelligence.

It operates marketing software to allow app developers to find and connect with customers on mobile devices, within smartphone apps or on connected televisions.

The AI platform, AppDiscovery, provides AI-based advertising engine to help customers scale growth. Another product, Max, helps app developers monetize products.

The company says the global finance app industry is set for new highs this year. In-app revenue for finance apps in the first quarter were up 119% from a year ago.

Earnings for the second quarter show that AppLovin is seeing that increase as well. Revenue for the quarter was $1.08 billion, up from $750 million at year ago.

AppLovin posted earnings of 92 cents per share, a significant jump from the 22-cent EPS it posted last year. APP stock is up 94% this year. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

